Chiba cops: Man posing as talent scout drugged, raped woman

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 67-year-old man for allegedly drugging and raping a woman earlier this year after falsely claiming to be an entertainment talent scout, reports NHK (June 21).

In March, Norio Kaneda, a 67-year-old resident of Inage Ward, took the woman, 22, back to his residence where he allegedly spiked an alcoholic drink she consumed with sleeping powder. He then is alleged to have sexually assaulted her.

Kaneda denies the allegations. “I gave her alcohol, but I did not sexually assault her,” the suspected was quoted by police, according to Fuji News Network (June 23).

One year before the incident, the suspect met the victim inside a train station. “Why don’t you take a training course for appearing in a sake commercial?” the suspect reportedly said while falsely claiming to be scout for an agency.

During the investigation, police learned that the suspect received 1 million yen in lesson fees from the woman. According to TV Asahi (June 23), police seized sleeping powder from the residence of the suspect.