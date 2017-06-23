Actor Ryo Hashizume re-arrested for alleged use of stimulant drugs

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Friday re-arrested actor Ryo Hashizume for the use stimulant drugs. The actor was already in custody for possession of the banned substances, reports TBS News (June 23).

As reported previously, the results of a urine test by Hashizume, a 30-year-old resident of Setagaya Ward, gave a positive result for kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs.

On June 2, police found Hashizume to be in possession of stimulant drugs at the residence of an acquaintance in Saitama Prefecture. During questioning by police, the suspect confirmed that he had used kakuseizai. Police also retrieved drug paraphernalia from the residence.

The suspect is the son of Isao Hashizume, who is also an actor. Ryo Hashizume has appeared in a number of films and television dramas since 2004. He appeared in “Tatara Samurai,” a period film released last month.

Police are now attempting to determine how Hashizume obtained the drugs.