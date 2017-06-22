TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two men in the alleged sexual assault of a female employee of a maid cafe in Akihabara earlier this year, reports Nikkan Sports (June 21).

On the night of April 19, Kota Sakakibara, a 24-year-old employee at a confectionery company, and Takayuki Fujimoto, a 23-year-old employee at a furniture supply firm, allegedly gang-raped the woman, 19, inside a karaoke parlor, located near JR Akihabara Station, after encountering her in the street.

The woman, who had been distributing fliers for the cafe to passersby, received injuries to her head in the attack.

Manseibashi Police Station, Sakakibara denies the charges, saying that the woman gave consent. Fujimoto claims that since he was drunk he does not recall the incident.

After the assault, the suspects, who became acquainted at college, departed the parlor and the victim alerted emergency services. The suspects were tracked down by police via the credit card Sakakibara used to pay the bill.