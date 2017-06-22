TBS executive accused of injuring woman with sex enhancement drug at hotel

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male executive at Tokyo Broadcasting System (TBS) for allegedly pouring an illegal sex enhancement drug on the face of the woman earlier this month, reports TV Asahi (June 22).

In April, the employee, 51, allegedly poured contents of a bottle of so-called “dangerous drugs” onto the face of the woman, aged in her 30s, at a hotel in Chuo Ward.

The woman, who met the suspect via the internet, suffered red swelling to her skin.

On June 8, police seized a number of bottles of the “poppers” drug Rush from the home and office locker of the suspect.

In committing the alleged crime, the suspect is claimed to have told the woman that using Rush would provide “a good feeling.” When she refused to sniff the contents of the bottle, he then allegedly poured it over her face.

Police expect to send the executive to prosecutors for allegedly inflicting injury and violating the Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Act.

The liquid drugs are considered illegal in Japan due to the presence of chemical compounds related to nitrous acid. The possession and use of the drugs became illegal two years ago. The drugs are to be inhaled and produce a short-lived euphoric sensation.

“Upon receiving the results of the investigation, we will deal with the matter strictly,” a representative of TBS is quoted.