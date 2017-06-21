TOKYO (TR) – In a word, kebab-nomics.

After receiving a number of complaints, Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two Turkish employees at a grilled meat restaurant in the Roppongi entertainment district over the illegal solicitation of customers, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 21).

Between May 11 and June 3, Mehmet Isi, 24, and his brother, 20, are alleged to have aggressively touted passersby in the street in front of their stand offering kebab sandwiches.

According to police, the suspects, who have been accused of violating the Law Regulating Adult Entertainment Businesses, grabbed the arms of potential customers and blocked their paths while boasting of the deliciousness of their kebabs, which are typically stuffed with a variety of meats cooked on an upright rotisserie.

“Because it was done with affection, there was no ill will,” one of the suspects said in denying the allegations, according to Nippon News Network (June 21).

There have been three kebab stands without a 50-meter stretch on Gaien Higashi-dori in Roppongi since 2011. According to Jiji Press (June 21), the competition for customers has intensified recently, which led to the violations. Since April of last year, police have received 27 complaints about overly aggressive touting.