Tokyo cops nab second yakuza in Ueno gold heist

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a second organized crime member in the robbery of 50 kilograms of gold in Taito Ward last year, reports NHK (June 20).

On Tuesday, police accused Koji Murata, a 35-year-old member of the Yamaguchi-gumi, in the robbery of 50 kilograms of gold bars valued at 230 million yen from a 46-year-old male employee of precious metals company Myeong Sung on a road in the Ueno district on December 8.

Earlier this month, police arrested fellow gang member Hirohisa Mori, 30, in the case, according to the Sankei Shimbun (June 6). Two other suspects have also been apprehended.

In carrying out the robbery, two perpetrators sprayed tear gas at the employee and stole a Mercedes Benz vehicle containing a bag with the gold bars. The vehicle was later found abandoned about 170 meters from the site of the robbery with the gold missing.

The two gang members have declined to comment on the allegations. However, one of the other suspects said, “We targeted gold.”