Osaka cops: Man dragged mother’s body outside after ‘it began to smell’

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a 49-year-old man after a body likely belonging to his mother was found on a street in Higashi Osaka City on Tuesday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 20).

At 1:55 p.m., the nude body believed to be that of Michie Ishihara, 74, was found lying face-up in front of a residential complex in the Shibukawacho area by a local resident.

Police arriving at the scene confirmed the woman dead at the scene. Her body did not have any external wounds.

Police later arrested the son of Ishihara on suspicion of abandoning a corpse after he was seen dragging the body to the street.

The suspect told police that his mother died in the residence they share in the complex on June 14. “After leaving her corpse as is [in the apartment], it began to smell,” the suspect was quoted by police. “So I dragged it outside.”

Police are now working to confirm the identity of the body.