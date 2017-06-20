Osaka cops: Woman sought after man covered in flames enters store

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police are searching for a woman who is believed to have set a man on fire at an electrical appliance store in Sakai City on Monday, reports Sports Nippon (June 20).

At 5:35 p.m., an employee at the store, located in Nishi Ward, alerted emergency services about a man in flames who had entered the store screaming for help.

Officers from the Nishi Sakai Police Station arriving at the scene found the man, aged in his 40s, with burns over the entire length of his body. Prior to their arrival, the employee extinguished the fire with a pail of water.

The victim was transported to a hospital while conscious with injuries considered serious.

According to police, a witness saw the woman and victim inside a vehicle on a road near the store prior to the incident. That same woman was later seen fleeing the scene in the vehicle.

A car meeting that description was later found abandoned in a parking lot about 100 meters from the store. Nobody was inside the car but a portion of the driver’s seat had been burned.

The woman’s whereabouts are sought on suspicion of attempted murder.