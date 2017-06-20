Hyogo cops: DNA links woman to murder of husband 14 years ago

HYOGO (TR) – Hyogo Prefectural Police used a DNA analysis in the apprehension of a 63-year-old woman over the murder of her husband 14 years ago, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 19).

Mayumi Anpo has admitted to strangling her husband Haruyoshi, then 58, to death at the residence they shared in Kobe’s Chuo Ward on May 31 at around 7:00 p.m. At some point thereafter, she reported him missing.

On December 25 of last year, police found human bones, including a skull and limbs, on the premises of a vacated property belonging to Mayumi in the town of Kamikawa. The results of a DNA analysis of the bones, which had been cut up, proved that they belonged to Haruyoshi.

In April, police began questioning Mayumi in the case. She subsequently confessed to the crime. “I used a rope to strangle him to death in his sleep,” the suspect told police. She added that her motive was a marital problem she was having with her husband, who was running a massage parlor in Kobe at the time.

Mayumi is also under investigation for abandoning and destroying a corpse, police said.