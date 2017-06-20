Fukushima cops: 2 garbage collectors pilfered over ¥10 million found in trash

FUKUSHIMA (TR) – Finders keepers — well, not exactly.

Fukushima Prefectural Police are investigating two garbage collectors for allegedly taking about 10 million yen in cash that was found in a trash bag in Tamura City earlier this year, reports Fuji News Network (June 20).

On February 27, three employees dispatched to a sanitation center found the currency inside a semi-transparent plastic bag designated for non-burnable trash. The money was split by two of the employees, according to city officials.

The Tamura Police Station is expected to send the two collectors to prosecutors on suspicion of theft. They both admit to the allegations. “Because the owner is unknown, I thought it would be no problem,” one of the suspects said.

The owner of the money remains unknown, police said.

The matter came to light after one of the two collectors submitted a report the day after the discovery that falsely claimed 100,000 yen in cash had been found. During an investigation by city officials, the explanations provided by the collectors included contradictions. A complaint was lodged with police by the city on May 25, according to the Yomiuri Shimbun (June 20).