Tokyo cops nab music producer Keisuke Tsukimitsu for use of stimulant drugs

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested popular music producer Keisuke Tsukimitsu for the use of stimulant drugs, reports Jiji Press (June 16).

According to police, Tsukimitsu, 65, is alleged to have used kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, at his residence in the Daikanyama area of Shibuya Ward at some point over the last half of May.

“I used [the drugs] because I was busy with work, and I can not quit,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Also in May, police arrested Kazuaki Shirai, a 39-year-old former employee of Tsukimitsu’s talent agency, for allegedly smuggling 1 kilogram of stimulant drugs, valued at 65 million yen, from the U.S.

Tsukimitsu became a target of the investigation when the package containing the contraband was forwarded to his residence after it could not be delivered to the residence of Shirai, located in Meguro Ward.

Tsukimitsu has produced music for a number of artists, including Boøwy, which had three albums top the Oricon chart in 1988.