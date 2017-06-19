Tokyo cops accuse 3 med professionals in gang rape of 2 women at apartment

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested three men with connections to medical facilities in the Kanto area in the alleged gang rape of two woman at a residence in Minato Ward last year, reports TBS News (June 14).

In June, Yoshiharu Matsuoka, a 32-year-old doctor at a hospital affiliated with Tokyo Jikei University, Takahiro Uenishi, a 32-year-old former doctor at the same hospital, and Yoshihiro Nakamura, a 27-year-old faculty member at Toho University, are alleged to have forced the victims to drink large quantities of alcohol before sexually assaulting them in an unconscious state.

Matsuoka and Uenishi have declined to comment on the allegations. “I committed the act but [the victims] did not appear dead drunk,” Nakamura was quoted in denying the charges.

According to police, the incident took place at the residence of Matsuoka. In carrying out the alleged crime, the suspects had the victims engage in a game based on the JR Yamanote Line in which losers were forced to drink shots of tequila and vodka.

Matsuoka and Uenishi were previously arrested over a separate case involving another woman from Saitama Prefecture. The trial in that case is still ongoing.