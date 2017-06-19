SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police last week announced the re-arrest of a 35-year-old man suspected in a series of molestation cases involving young girls in which he posed as a “radioactivity inspector,” reports NHK (June 14).

On January 8 of last year, Yuya Yazaki arrived at a residence of a middle school girl in Soka City and gained access inside after he told her that he was conducting a “radioactivity inspection” in connection with the Great East Japan Earthquake of 2011.

The suspect, also a resident of Soka, then threatened the girl at the entrance, “Do not speak out if you do not want to die.” He then allegedly fondled her body.

Yazaki, who has been charged with indecent assault, admits to the allegations, telling police that he was influenced by an adult comic he read online. “In entering the house as a radioactivity inspector to perform obscene acts, I was imitating the tactics outlined in a manga.”

According to police, the suspect had confirmed that the girl was alone before committing the crime.

Yazaki was first arrested for allegedly molesting another girl using the same tactic in April. Police believe the suspect is behind the molestation of about 20 young girls between 2014 and March of this year.

According to the Sankei Shimbun (June 14), police have interviewed the author of the manga in an effort to prevent a recurrence.