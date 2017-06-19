Kanagawa cops nab man with ¥5 million in marijuana in home

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 36-year-old man for the alleged cultivation of marijuana, reports TBS News (June 16).

On May 23, officers from the Yokohama branch of the Kanto Narcotics Control Department raided the residence of Satoshi Tomita, located in the town of Samukawa, and discovered 24 marijuana plants, dried marijuana and cultivation equipment, including special lighting. Police also found a sheet of paper containing doses of the hallucinogen LSD.

The value of the contraband is estimated at 5 million yen. Tomita was prosecuted this month.

“Since there is a risk of being caught when buying marijuana from traffickers, I cultivated my own crop from seeds taken from previous purchases,” the suspect told police.

According to the department, a crackdown on so-called “dangerous drugs” has led to surge in the cultivation of marijuana, especially among members of the younger generation.