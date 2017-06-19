Kanagawa cops: Corpses of man, wife found in 2 locations

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after the bodies of a man and his wife were found in two locations in and near Chigasaki City on Sunday, reports Nippon News Network (June 19).

At around 11:00 a.m., the body of Hiroyasu Fukawa, 82, was found lying atop a bed on the first floor of his residence, located in the Nakashima area, with what appeared to be marks from a cord around his neck. He was confirmed dead at the scene.

According to police, the residence showed no signs of having been broken into.

About five hours before, the body of Fukawa’s wife, 77, was discovered floating beneath a bridge of the Sagami River in Hiratsuka City, located about 470 meters from the residence. She was confirmed dead at the scene. The body did not have any external wounds.

An examination of security camera footage showed Fukawa’s wife exiting the residence on a bicycle early that same morning. A bicycle was found under the bridge.

According to a neighbor, Fukawa’s wife had been serving as his nurse since he developed Alzheimer’s disease.

Police are treating the case as murder-suicide, though no details have been provided.