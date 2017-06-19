Kagawa cops: Yakuza used sword in stabbing 2 Filipinos in Takamatsu

KAGAWA (TR) – Kagawa Prefectural Police on Thursday re-arrested a member of an affiliate gang of the Yamaguchi-gumi over a stabbing incident in Takamatsu City that left two persons injured, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 15).

On May 21 at 1:55 a.m., Nobuto Onishi, a member of the Shinwa-kai, allegedly used a short sword to stab two male Filipinos, aged 48 and 23, on a road in a business district in Takamatsu City. The 48-year-old, who manages a “snack” hostess club, received injuries to an arm and his lower back. The other victim, an employee at the club, received wounds to his abdomen and chest.

According to Setonaikai Broadcasting (June 16), Onishi, who has been charged with attempted murder, admits to the allegations. “I intended to kill,” the suspect was quoted by Takamatsu Kita Police Station.

Onishi was first arrested for allegedly throwing the sword at officers arriving at the scene. He was accused of interfering with the duties of a public servant.

The club where the two victims work is located near the scene of the crime. According to police, the cause of the attack was a dispute between the suspect and the manager over a woman employed at another club.