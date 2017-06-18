Saitama cops: ¥3 million pachinko robbery was inside job

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a female employee at pachinko parlor in Fujimi City and her boyfriend for working together in a robbery last year, reports TV Asahi (June 17).

According to police, security camera footage showed Akihiro Fujita, 49, holding a knife to employee Kei Yoshida, 43, in the parking lot of Sky Plaza Fujimi after she had closed the parlor. He then reportedly threatened her before fleeing the scene with around 3 million yen in cash taken from an office safe.

Fujita and Yoshida live together. Fujita emerged as a person of interest after Yoshida contradicted herself during questioning by police.

Yoshida admits to the allegations. However, Fujita denies the charges, telling police he does not recall the incident.