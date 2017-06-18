Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi boss re-arrested in assault incident

KYOTO (TR) – Kyoto Prefectural Police have re-arrested the top boss of the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi for allegedly ordering underlings to carry out an assault against its chief rival earlier this year, reports NHK (June 16).

In January, Kunio Inoue, 68, allegedly gave instructions to a number of underlings to assault nine members of theYamaguchi-gumi as the two gangs battled to take control over the Kyoto-based Aizukotetsu-kai.

In addition to Inoue, police arrested four Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi members and the head of the Aizukotetsu-kai who had announced his resignation.

In the incident, members of the Yamaguchi-gumi had camped themselves at the Aizukotetsu-kai headquarters. Once the gangsters stepped outside, members of the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi besieged the place. The Aizukotetsu-kai headquarters was subsequently surrounded by about 200 investigators and riot police.

Dating back to the Edo Period

With a history dating back to the Edo Period (1603-1868), the Aizukotetsu-kai is one of the oldest gangs in the nation’s criminal underworld. Prior to 2015, there was one single Yamaguchi-gumi. However, that year members left to form the rival Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi — and this has led to complications internally for the Aizukotetsu-kai as far as lasting relationships.

Earlier this month, Hyogo Prefectural Police arrested Inoue for allegedly using the name of a woman, aged in her 30s, to engaging in a contract for a new model of mobile phone at shop in Kobe’s Nada Ward. On Friday, prosecution was suspended in the case.