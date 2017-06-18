Hokkaido cops: Yakuza concealed gang affiliation during hotel stay

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police have raided the headquarters of an organized crime group in Asahikawa City on suspicion of fraud related to a member’s stay at a hotel earlier this year, reports NHK (June 16).

On Friday, about 30 investigators searched the headquarters of the Kyokudo-kai, a subordinate gang of the Yamaguchi-gumi, for evidence related to a member who stayed a hotel in Sapporo in April without revealing his gang affiliation.

Two days before, police arrested Hidenobu Naruse on suspicion of fraud. The suspect admits to the allegations. “I thought that if I didn’t bother the other customers there would be no problem,” he was quoted by police.

Naruse heads the Naruse-gumi, which is directly affiliated with the Kyokudo-kai. He was arrested last year for allegedly ordering a subordinate member to drive a vehicle into the home of the chairman of an affiliate of the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi, the top rival of the Yamaguchi-gumi, in Asahikawa.