Saitama woman accused of abandoning husband’s corpse admits to beating him

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police are seeking to apply murder charges to a 53-year-old woman accused of leaving the body of her husband in their residence in Saitama City, reports TV Asahi (June 16).

On June 11, police found the body of Toshio Wakui, 70, in a room of the residence, located in Urawa Ward. The body, which was heavily decayed, did not have any external wounds.

The search was conducted after his wife, 53-year-old Kinuko, divulged to staff members upon arrival at a hospital that her husband died in the residence some time ago.

Kinuko, who has been charged with abandoning a corpse, admits to the allegations. “When my husband died, I felt anxiety and ran away,” the suspect was quoted by police.

The results of an autopsy revealed that Toshio died due to trauma to his upper body. Kinuko has admitted to beating him, police said.

Police are now investigating whether to apply fresh charges of murder to the suspect.