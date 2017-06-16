Hokkaido cops: Woman stabs boyfriend to death in residence

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police arrested a 30-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her boyfriend inside the residence they shared in Sapporo on Wednesday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 14).

At around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, Aina Tachibana reported to emergency services that she had killed her boyfriend at the residence, located in the Satozuka area of Kiyota Ward. Police arriving at the scene found the body of the victim, aged in his 50s, lying face-up in the living room with a single stab wound to the chest.

During questioning, Tachibana said that she acted alone and that murder was not her intention. Police believe she committed the crime sometime on Monday or Tuesday.

“In the past, he has gotten violent after getting drunk,” the suspect was quoted by police, according to TBS News (June 14).