Defendant in upskirt case goes on stabbing rampage as sentence read at Sendai court house

MIYAGI (TR) – Miyagi Prefectural Police re-arrested a man on trial for taking illicit photos after he went on a stabbing rampage as his sentence was read at a court house in Sendai on Friday, reports TBS News (June 16).

At 10:00 a.m., Seiji Yodo, 30, jumped over a barrier and began slashing at persons in the visitor’s gallery of the Sendai District Court with a knife just after the judgment in his case was read out loud.

Two police officers subsequently restrained Yodo, who was charged with attempted murder. He has declined to comment on the allegations.

Both officers suffered a number of injuries, including to the face and back, none of which are considered life-threatening. They were later transported to a nearby hospital.

Prior to the incident, Yodo was out on bail after being prosecuted for allegedly taking tosatsu, or voyeur, photographs of a school girl in Sendai in February. Upon his entry to the court house, his belongings were not checked.

A representative of the Sendai District Court described the incident as “regrettable.” “I would like to express my sympathy to the victims and work to prevent a recurrence,” the representative said.