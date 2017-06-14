Tokyo cops use DNA analysis to nab man in ’08 robbery

June 14, 2017 Tokyo Reporter Staff Crime, Daily News, Japan, News

Tokyo police have arrested Atsushi Kameoka in the robbery of a store in Setagaya Ward in 2008

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police used a DNA analysis in the apprehension of a 38-year-old man over a robbery at a store in Setagaya Ward nearly one decade ago, reports NHK (June 13).

In April of 2008, Atsushi Kameoka, a restaurant employee in Osaka, allegedly broke into the store, located in the Kitazawa area, and held a knife to a female employee while stealing 100,000 yen from a register.

Kameoka, who has been charged with robbery, has told police that he wishes to speak with a lawyer before commenting on the case.

With the statute of limitations for the Setagaya case set to expire in 10 months, police re-opened the investigation this year.

At the time of the incident, Kameoka did not have a criminal record. However, he was later apprehended in a separate case.

Police then arrested Kameoka after the results of a DNA analysis of material found on the knife used in the robbery proved to be a match for him.

