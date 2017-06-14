Tokyo cops nab ex-Recruit employee in ¥14 million fraud

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a former employee at staffing company Recruit Holdings for swindling the firm out of nearly 15 million yen, reports TBS News (June 13).

Between July of 2015 and January of 2016, Tsuyoshi Kumakiri, 32, allegedly defrauded the company out of 14 million yen by diverting the money through the bank account of a smartphone application developer with whom he placed fake orders.

Kumakiri, who has been charged with fraud, admits to the allegations, telling police he committed the crimes to pay back debt and purchase stocks.

Police have also accused Ikkei Yamashita, the 35-year-old president of the application developer, in the case. Kumakiri and Yamashita are acquaintances, police said.

The matter came to light during a budget review. Kumakiri was dismissed by Recruit in September of last year.

“With the investigation ongoing by Tokyo police, we are unable to comment,” a representative of Recruit is quoted by NHK (June 13).