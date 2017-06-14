Miyagi cops seek public’s help in identifying male corpse

MIYAGI (TR) – Miyagi Prefectural Police are seeking the help of the public in identifying a man whose body was found in a forest in the town of Rifu last year, reports Kahoku Shimpo (June 13).

On Tuesday, police released a drawing showing the portrait of the man whose body was found in the Aoyama area on May 5, 2016.

Standing around 160 centimeters tall, the man is described as having a medium build. His body was clothed in a black hooded jacket, a checkered shirt and gray sweat pants. He was also wearing size-28 athletic shoes.

The drawing shows him to have short hair.

He is believed to have died about 18 months before the discovery. No personal items were found at the scene.

Persons with information on the case are advised to call the Shiogama Police Station at 022-362-4141.