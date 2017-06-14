Kanagawa cops: IBM employee illegally accessed women’s photos

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested an employee of IBM Japan suspected of gaining illegal access to online accounts of women to view tens of thousands of photographs, reports Nippon News Network (June 14).

On 12 occasions between September of last year and March, Junya Yamaguchi, a 50-year-old resident of Tokyo’s Nakano Ward, is alleged to have accessed the Yahoo! accounts of three women, aged in their 20s and 30s, by guessing their account names and passwords to view their private photographs.

Yamaguchi, who has been accused of violating the Unauthorized Computer Access Law, admits to the allegations. “I wanted to take a peek at the secrets of other people,” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to Jiji Press (June 14), a search of a personal computer belonging to Yamaguchi revealed 85,600 photographs and 350 videos of about 2,300 women. Police suspect that he has been illegally accessing the accounts of women since 2011.