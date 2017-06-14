Ehime cops open murder case after yakuza stabbed to death

EHIME (TR) – Ehime Prefectural Police have opened a murder case after a member of a criminal syndicate was stabbed to death in Saijo City on Tuesday, reports TBS News (June 13).

At 7:30 p.m., police working off a telephone tip found gang member Mitsuhiro Oka, a 52-year-old resident of Niihama City, with several stab wounds to his abdomen on a road in the Kanbaiko area.

Oka was confirmed dead shortly after arrival at a nearby hospital.

A knife was not found at the crime scene, according to the Chunichi Shimbun (June 14). Police are now seeking to question Oka’s associates about the incident.