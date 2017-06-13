Tokyo cops: Actor Ryo Hashizume tests positive for stimulant drugs

TOKYO (TR) – Investigative sources with the Tokyo Metropolitan Police revealed on Monday that actor Ryo Hashizume has tested positive for stimulant drugs following his arrest for possession of the banned substances, reports TBS News (June 12).

According to the sources, the results of a urine test by Hashizume, 30, gave a positive result for kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs.

On June 2, police found Hashizume to be in possession of stimulant drugs at the residence of an acquaintance in Saitama Prefecture. During questioning by police, the suspect confirmed that he had used kakuseizai. Police also retrieved drug paraphernalia from the residence.

The suspect is the son of Isao Hashizume, who is also an actor. Ryo Hashizume has appeared in a number of films and television dramas since 2004. He appeared in “Tatara Samurai,” a period film released last month.

Police are now investigating how Hashizume obtained the drugs.