Saitama cops: Hospital stay leads to discovery of decayed corpse in residence

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police discovered a body likely belonging to the husband of a woman inside her residence in Saitama City on Sunday after she entered a hospital, reports TV Asahi (June 12).

At around 7:40 p.m., police found the body in a room of the residence, located in Urawa Ward. The body, which was heavily decayed, did not have any external wounds.

The search was conducted after the woman, 53, divulged to staff members after she arrived at the hospital that her husband, aged in his 70s, died in the residence some time ago.

Upon the arrival of police, the front door was locked and the interior of the residence showed no signs of having been ransacked.

Police are treating the case as abandoning a corpse.