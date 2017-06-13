Osaka cops: 3 corpses found in vehicle in likely group suicide

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police are in investigating what is believed to have been a group suicide following the discovery of three bodies in a vehicle in Shijonawate City on Monday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 13).

At 4:30 p.m., an officer from the Shijonawate Police Station working off a tip found the bodies, belonging to two women and one man, inside a vehicle parked in a lot at Iimori Cemetery, located in the Shimodabara area.

A woman, believed to be in her 50s, was in the driver’s seat while a man, likely in his 30s, was in the passenger seat. The second woman, also believed to be in her 50s, was found squatting between the two seats.

Charcoal briquettes and a burner were also found inside the vehicle.

Police are now working to confirm the identities of the three persons.

In a previous report, the Sankei (June 12) reported the person in the driver’s seat was a man. However, the results of an autopsy revealed the person was a woman.