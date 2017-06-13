Laotian among 4 persons accused of assault, extortion of teens in Machida

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested four persons, including a national of Laos, over the alleged extortion and assault of three boys in Machida City last year, reports Fuji News Network (June 12).

In December, Akira Patanmabon, 20, and his girlfriend, Emu Iwamoto, 24, and two other persons allegedly beat the three victims, all first-year high school students, and extorted approximately 150,000 yen in cash from them in a parking lot of a convenience store.

Patanmabon and two other suspects admit to the allegations. However, Iwamoto denies the charges, according to Nippon News Network (June 6).

Prior to the incident, Patanmabon began a search for the person responsible for knocking over his bicycle. The alleged crimes took place after one of the victims attempted to evade Patanmbom by giving him a phone number for a sushi shop when asked to provide his contact information to discuss the matter.