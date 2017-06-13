Comedian Galigali Galixon accused of drunk driving in Osaka

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police on Monday sent comedian Galigali Galixon, 31, to prosecutors on suspicion of drunk drinking in Chuo Ward last month, reports TBS News (June 12).

At 6:50 a.m. on May 12, Galixon, whose real name is Yusuke Sakamoto, was found wreaking of liquor behind the wheel of a vehicle on a road in the Minami entertainment district.

The results of a breath alcohol test exceeded the limit allowed under the Road Traffic Act. He was arrested by officers from the Minami Police Station for drunk driving that same day.

“I drank a lot of alcohol, but I have no memory of driving,” the suspect told police in partially denying the allegations, according to the Sankei Shimbun (June 12).

Sakamoto is attached to agency Yoshimoto Kogyo. “We will wait for the judicial decision,” a representative of the agency said in commenting on the matter.