Tokyo cops: Employee slashed in market robbery in Koenji

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a man following an attempted robbery at a market in Suginami Ward that left one employee slightly injured on Monday, reports TV Asahi (June 12).

At 9:40 a.m., police received a call about a man who entered an outlet of Mini Piago, located in the Koenji Minami area, with a knife and began jostling with a male employee.

The man, believed to be in his 20s, then fled the scene empty-handed. Police arriving at the scene apprehended the suspect after tracking him to an apartment building located about 250 meters from the store.

When the man initially entered the store, he showed the knife to a female cashier in demanding money. The male employee then attempted to apprehend him. Prior to running from the store, the man slashed the employee in the arm.