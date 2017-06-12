Saitama cops bust ¥25 million meth lab

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a famous proponent for the production of illegal narcotics in the bust of a residential lab in Shiki City suspected in the production of methamphetamine drugs, reports TV Asahi (June 12).

Between November and May, Mitsuhide Fujiyama, 51, allegedly purchased chemicals, including sulfuric and hydrochloric acid, and machines to process powder into tablets in the production of methylenedioxyamphetamine, which goes by the name MDA.

Fujiyama, who has been charged with trafficking under the Narcotics Control Law, admits to the allegations.

During a search of the suspect’s residence, located in the Shimomuneoka area, police seized enough chemicals to produce about 8,200 MDA pills valued at around 25 million yen.

MDA is a stimulant that provides users with a psychedelic or hallucinatory effect. The drug has a chemical structure similar to MDMA, which is also known as Ecstasy.

Known as “the professor,” Fujiyama has written for a number of publications under a pen name in which he discusses the illicit manufacturing of illegal narcotics, according to the Asahi Shimbun (June 12).