Hyogo cops: Mummified remains found on apartment roof

HYOGO (TR) – Hyogo Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of mummified remains on the roof of an apartment building in Amagasaki City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 11).

At 2:35 p.m. on Sunday, a maintenance employee from a disaster prevention center visiting the building, located in the Shioe area, found the heavily decayed corpse near a ventilation duct on the roof of the fourth floor.

According to the Amagasaki-Higashi Police Station, the body, which did not have any external wounds, is believed to be that of an adult male. The person likely died several months ago. The estimated age is not known, police said.

Police will use the results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death. The case is being treated as the result of foul play or a suicide.