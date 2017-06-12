Chiba cops: Yakuza fire at wrong residence in Matsudo

CHIBA (TR) – To filed under: Ooops.

Chiba Prefectural Police suspect that a woman’s residence in Matsudo City hit by gunfire last week was mistakenly targeted in a feud between criminal syndicates, reports Fuji News Network (June 9).

On June 7 at 10:20 p.m., the woman, a 40-year-old company employee, alerted police about gunfire at her residence, located on the second floor of an apartment building the Iwase area. Police arriving at the scene found two holes in a window. There were no injuries.

A gang member tells the network that the likely target was another unit near that of the woman that belongs to a former member of the Inagawa-kai. “The woman’s residence had nothing to do with it,” the gang member says. “It was done in error. To involve an innocent person shouldn’t happen. It was a mistake as to provided information.”

According to police, the incident is connected to another shooting in Matsudo last month. On the evening of May 10, a gunman, who was on a motorcycle, approached a van at an intersection on National Route 6 and opened fire. A gang member, 46, in a back seat of the van was struck in the head and shoulder.

The gunman, who was wearing a helmet covering his face, then fled the scene. At least four other persons were inside the van. There were no reports of other injuries.

According to the aforementioned gangster, the target in the shooting on National Route 6 is an associate of the likely target at the apartment. Both gangsters are members of a gang that left from within the Inagawa-kai in January of last year, according to the Asahi Shimbun (June 8).