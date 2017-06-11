Tokyo cops raid Yamaken-gumi HQ over Sega Sammy shooting

HYOGO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Saturday raided the headquarters of an organized crime group in Kobe following the arrest of a member over the shooting at the residence of the chairman of game maker Sega Sammy Holdings in Tokyo two years ago, reports TV Asahi (June 7).

At 11:00 a.m., investigators entered the headquarters of the Yamaken-gumi, the key affiliate gang of the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi, in search of evidence related to the firing of a single bullet and dropping three unused shells at the residence of Hajime Satomi, located in Tokyo’s Itabashi Ward, in January of 2015.

Last week, police arrested Takahiro Yamamoto, a 54-year-old member of the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi, Takao Matushima, 55, of no known occupation, and Hiroaki Yoshikawa, a 36-year-old employee in the real estate industry, for violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law.

At around 8:35 a.m. on January 8, 2015, a security guard notified police after hearing a shot and found the discarded shells. A light was also found to be shattered. There were no injuries in the incident.

According to police, Yamamoto is believed to have ordered the other two suspects to carry out the crime.