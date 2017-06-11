Tokyo cops nab man in ¥3 million horse race tip scam

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a suspected member of a fraud group for allegedly swindling an elderly man in a horse racing prognostication scam, reports TBS News (June 8).

Between November and December of last year, Yoshikuni Suzuki, 25, allegedly deceived the victim, a resident of Saitama Prefecture aged in his 70s, out of three million yen by falsely promising to provide winning picks for horse races.

Suzuki is believed to be a subordinate member of a fraud group based in Shibuya Ward. In February, police raided the headquarters and made four arrests. Suzuki was not present at the time of the search.

According to police, the group is believed to have swindled multiple victims nationwide out of about 200 million yen.