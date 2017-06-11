Tokyo cops: Ex-restaurant employee suspected in series of break-ins

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a former male employee at a restaurant chain who is suspected in a series of thefts from a number of outlets, reports TBS News (June 10).

On May 17, Hideki Nasu, a 38-year-old company employee, allegedly used a crowbar to wrench open a door of the restaurant, located in Toshima Ward, and steal 100,000 yen in cash from a safe.

Nasu, who formerly worked at the outlet, admits to the allegations. “I did it to pay back debts,” the suspect was quoted by police.

The chain operates outlets in Tokyo and Saitama Prefecture. Over the past three years, the chain has experienced a series of break-ins.

Nasu has admitted to carrying out about 10 other thefts of the chain’s outlets, police said.