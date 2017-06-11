Man suspected in stabbing at Ikebukuro sex parlor jumps from building in suicide

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation after a man accused of stabbing the manager of a sex parlor leaped to his death from a building in Toshima Ward early Sunday, reports Nikkan Sports (June 11).

At 12:05 a.m., an employee of the parlor, located on the ninth floor of a building in the Ikebukuro entertainment area, tipped off police after the manager, aged in his 40s, had been stabbed in the side.

Police arriving at the scene found the manager with crouched down with wounds to his side and back. His condition is not considered life-threatening.

The body of the perpetrator was later found at the base of the building. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Prior to the incident, the man entered the parlor as the manager was closing for the day and claimed he had dropped a bag. The man and the manager then engaged in a scuffle which ended in the stabbing.

Police found traces of blood on a stairwell on the ninth floor. It is believed the man leaped to his death from the stairwell after committing the crime.

Police are now working to identify the suspect. The case is being treated as attempted murder.