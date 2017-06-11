Ibaraki cops: Man uses sickle to rob convenience store

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibarki Prefectural Police are seeking the help of the public in locating a man who wielded a cutting tool in the robbery of 150,000 yen from a convenience store in Hitachiomiya City earlier this month, reports TV Asahi (June 10).

At 2:30 p.m. on Friday, the man entered the outlet, located in the town of Sakae, and thrust a grass sickle with a blade measuring about 30 centimeters in length before a female cashier, aged in her 50s, while demanding money.

The suspect then fled the scene after taking about 150,000 yen in cash from a register.

An image released by police shows the suspect wearing a breathing mask and white shirt. Believed to be in his 30s or 40s, he stands about 170 centimeters tall.

Persons with information on the case are advised to call the Omiya Police Station at 0295-52-0110.