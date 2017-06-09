Tokyo cops: Man, boy teamed up to swindle ¥44 million from elderly woman

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 25-year-old man and a boy in the swindling of 44 million yen from an elderly woman in Chiba Prefecture, reports TV Asahi (June 8).

In January, Kimiyasu Abe and the boy, 17, worked together in posing as the son of the woman, an 83-year-old resident of Narashino City, and a tax adviser on the telephone. “I embezzled money from my company,” the caller posing as her son falsely told her while requesting money as a loan.

At some point thereafter, the boy arrived at the residence of the woman and collected 44 million yen in cash, which was then passed to Abe.

The boy admits to the allegations. “I wanted to be compensated,” the boy was quoted by police. However, Abe denies the allegations.

Police suspect that Abe used similar means to swindle four other elderly women out of a total of around 10 million yen.