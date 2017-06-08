Tokyo cops: Yakuza ordered shooting at home of Sega Sammy chairman

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Wednesday announced the arrest of an organized crime member in the shooting at the residence of the chairman of game maker Sega Sammy Holdings in Itabashi Ward two years ago, reports the Asahi Shimbun (June 7).

Police have accused Takahiro Yamamoto, a 54-year-old member of the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi, for violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law over the firing of a single bullet and dropping three unused shells at the residence of Hajime Satomi, located in the Futabacho area, in January of 2015.

At around 8:35 a.m. on January 8, 2015, a security guard notified police after hearing a shot and found the discarded shells. A light was also found to be shattered. There were no injuries in the incident.

According to police, Yamamoto is believed to have ordered Takao Matushima, 55, of no known occupation, and Hiroaki Yoshikawa, a 36-year-old employee in the real estate industry, both of whom have also been arrested, to carry out the crime.

A previous report indicated that two persons, including a gang member, were arrested in the case. Their names and ages were not provided.

Police apprehended the first two suspects after an examination of security camera footage taken near the residence showed two persons on a motorcycle at around the time of the incident.