TOKYO (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested the representative director of the company that manages a long-running chain of live music venues over the alleged sale of marijuana, reports TBS News (June 7).

In May, Akimasa Yasumoto, the 34-year-old head of the company that manages the Kento’s chain, allegedly sold 10 grams of marijuana to a male dentist on a road in Setagawa Ward for 60,000 yen.

Yasumoto denies the allegations, telling police he did not hand over anything.

A search of the suspect’s residence revealed used cigarettes that are believed to have contained marijuana.

The dentist, Yosuke Takano, 35, was also arrested in the case. Takano, who became acquainted with the suspect while in school, said that he had bought marijuana about once each month over the past three or four years.

Founded in 1976, the Kento’s chain has a number of venues in the Tokyo area, including in Roppongi and Ginza. The chain specializes in live performances of oldies.