Tokyo cops: Ex-Keio kendo club chief suspected in ¥30 million embezzlement

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested the former head of a historic martial arts club affiliated with Keio University who is suspected in the embezzlement of 30 million yen, reports Jiji Press (May 8).

On about 10 occasions between February and December of 2012, Haruhiko Mikami, the 64-year-old former head of the Mita Kendo club, allegedly embezzled 10 million yen in cash from an account he controlled that is used for the collection of membership fees.

Mikami admits to the allegations, telling police he used the money on meals and entertainment.

Through 2013, Mikami is believed to have embezzled an additional 20 million yen using the same method. The suspect was fired in March of 2014 after an internal investigation revealed the misappropriations within the account.

Founded in 1878, the club is composed of more than 1,000 members who formerly participated in kendo at the university. Their membership fees are earmarked the training of current kendo participants at the school.