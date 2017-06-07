Tokyo cops release ex-KAT-TUN member nabbed for marijuana possession

TOKYO (TR) – Koki Tanaka, a former member of boy band KAT-TUN, was released from custody on Wednesday following his arrest for possession of marijuana, reports NHK (June 7).

At 7:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Tanaka, 31, left the Shibuya Police Station in the back seat of a vehicle. There was no reason given for his release given by the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office.

On May 24, the musician was arrested after a fragment of marijuana was found by police inside the vehicle he was driving on a street in the Dogenzaka area of Shibuya Ward. As well, the results of a urine test gave a positive result for marijuana.

In addition to the fragment of marijuana, which was found between the driver and passenger seats on the floor, police also discovered tobacco leaves, filters and rolling papers that showed signs of having been used.

Tanaka had denied the charges of possession of marijuana, telling police the contraband was not his.

Despite the release of Tanaka, police plan to continue the investigation, particularly regarding how Tanaka obtained the drug.