Tokyo cops nab yakuza in shooting at home of Sega Sammy chairman

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two persons, including a gang member, in the shooting at the residence of the chairman of game maker Sega Sammy Holdings in Itabashi Ward two years ago, reports Jiji Press (June 7).

Police have accused the two persons, who were not identified, of violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law by firing a single bullet and dropping three unused shells at the residence of Hajime Satomi, located in the Futabacho area, in January of 2015. Police also expect to arrest another gang member for ordering the shooting.

At around 8:35 a.m. on the morning of the incident, a security guard notified police after hearing a shot and found the discarded shells. A light was also found to be shattered. There were no injuries in the incident.

Police apprehended the suspects after an examination of security camera footage taken near the residence showed two persons on a motorcycle at around the time of the incident.

Sega Sammy is a maker of video games and pachinko machines. At the time of the incident, the company had not received any threats from criminal syndicates.