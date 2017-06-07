Tokyo cops nab pair suspected in ¥60 million fraud

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropopolitan Police have arrested two suspected members of a fraud group responsible for the swindling of multiple persons out of 60 million yen, reports TBS News (June 6).

In November, Yuta Sato and Taku Sato, both 30, are alleged to have defrauded a woman, aged in her 70s and living in Yamanashi Prefecture, out of a total of 9.8 million yen.

In carrying out the ruse, one of the suspects posed a member of a consumer affairs center while falsely telling the victim on the telephone that cash was needed to resolve a problem regarding her personal information. The suspects initially obtained 5.8 million yen and a bank card from the woman. The card was then used to withdraw 4 million yen from one of her accounts.

Yuta Sato denies the allegations. “I do not recall,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Both suspects are believed to be subordinate members of a fraud ring which paid them a commission of 15 percent on the money they collected. Police suspect the group is behind more than 20 incidents in which the damage to victims totals 60 million yen over the past two years.