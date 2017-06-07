Tokyo cops: Man stabs male roommate to death in Hachioji

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly stabbing his male roommate to death in their residence in Hachioji City on Tuesday, reports TV Asahi (June 6).

At around 6:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Takuya Honda arrived at the Hachioji Police Station to report that he had stabbed a person. Officers arriving at his residence, located in the Akatsukicho area, found the body of a man, aged in his 20s, collapsed atop a futon on the first floor with stab wounds. He was soon after confirmed dead at the scene.

Honda, who has been charged with murder, admits to the allegations. “He assaulted me, and I reached my limits, so I stabbed him,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

According to police, the suspect and victim share the residence. The victim’s body had been stabbed in multiple locations, including the face, neck and abdomen. A knife was found at the scene.

Honda was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries to an arm, according to the Sankei Shimbun (June 6).