Tokyo cops: Singer bought sex, underwear from school girl in Shibuya hotel

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 44-year-old male singer for allegedly paying a teenage girl for an illicit encounter in Shibuya Ward earlier this year, reports TBS News (June 6).

On March 25, Katsuji Otomo, who also goes by the name Akira Utsunomiya, allegedly paid the girl 40,000 yen to engage in sex acts with him at a love hotel and provide a pair of her used underwear.

Otomo, who has been accused of violating the anti-child prostitution law, admits to the allegations. “I wanted to eliminate work stress and immerse myself in a feeling of liberation,” the suspect was quoted by the Setagaya Police Station, according to the Mainichi Shimbun (June 6).

The suspect met the girl via an internet site that specializes in the sale of used underwear. Prior to the encounter, the suspect requested the girl to bring her school uniform.

The incident emerged after the girl consulted with police about a problem with another man.

Otomo performs regularly at the Hotel New Shiobara in Tochigi Prefecture. A resident of Nasushiobara City, he also appears on television.